25th Annual Graduation Recognition and Awards Program, 11 a.m., June 4, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. All 2023 graduates will be honored, including GED recipients, high school, technical college and university students. The Lowndes County community of graduates are welcome to participate and should call the Church Office at (229) 242-7926. Participants should arrive by 10 a.m. with their caps and gowns. Speaker: Naamen M. Hooker, pastor of the Morning Star Baptist Church.
Men’s Day Service “Men Being Transformed,” 10 a.m., June 4, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Main St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Pastor Wallace Jordan, New Beginnings FWC City Church, Willacoochee.
Annual Youth Revival, 7 p.m., June 6-8, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sparks.
Vacation Bible School, 6:30-8:30 p.m., June 6-8, New Life Ministries Church, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road.
Women of Dignity Conference 2023, 7:30 p.m., June 8-9; 10 a.m., June 10; 10:30 a.m., June 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen, Lakeland. Guest speakers: June 8, Pastor Gail Williamson, Alma; June 9, Apostle Marsha Banks. Waycross; June 10, Pastor Stacia White, Atlanta; June 11, Evangelist Shelia Bonner, Valdosta.
