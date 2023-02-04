Old Fashion Day, 10 a.m., Feb., 5, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Youth Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 12, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
African Attire Day, 10 a.m., Feb., 19, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Musical program, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Prayer breakfast, 8 a.m. Feb. 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Color Attire: Red and white.
