Revival, 6 p.m., Jan. 21, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Speaker: Prophet Reginald Burnett, Sarasota, Fla.
Pastor and Wife’s 20th Anniversary, 11 a.m., Jan. 22, Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Theme: “A Time to Praise,” from Psalm 9:1. Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey, Central Union MBC, Fort Valley, Jan. 22. The culminating event for celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Service will be a celebration banquet, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Ave. Tickets will be on sale for $30. For more information and to purchase a ticket, contact the pastor’s aid committee.
Fifth Sunday Gospel Fest, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 29, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Guests include Unity Church of God Choir, Valdosta, Beulah Baptist Gospel Choir, Quitman, Lil McDougal & The Spiritual Wonders, Valdosta, Deacon Curtis Williams, Valdosta, and Sister May Cowen of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.