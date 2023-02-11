Prayer breakfast, 8 a.m., Feb. 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Color Attire: Red and white.
Youth Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 12, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
34th Annual Williams Birth Gospel Sing, 6 p.m. Feb. 17, A Newly Baptist Church, 488 Allenville Road Nashville. Doors will open at 5 p.m., featuring The Singing Cookes of Kingsport, Tenn., Dallas Rodgers (former singer for The Inspirations Quartet), Joyce Croft, Valdosta, New Tradition of Nashville, Steve Meders of Sparks.
African Attire Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 19, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Musical program, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
