Men's Day Program, 10 a.m., June 19, Victory Church, 1619 Lee St. Guest speaker: Pastor Derrick Smith, County Line IME Church, Hahira.
Vacation Bible School, 6-7:30 p.m., June 13-15, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Theme: 'Rockin Rampage," trusting God through life's ups and downs. Psalm 20:7. There will be classes for adults, teens, children and toddlers. Snacks will be provided.
Vacation Bible School, 6-8 p.m. New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church, 76 Ed Mill St., Lakeland. Classes for ages 3-18 and adult classes. Snacks will be provided.
