Revival Services, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 24-26, Ochlawilla Baptist Church, 1315 Ochlawilla Road, Quitman. Guest speaker: Brother Ike Jefferson, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, Hahira.
Pastor Appreciation, 7 p.m., Oct. 27; and 10 a.m., Oct. 30, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St. Guest speakers: Oct. 27, Pastor Keith Muldrow from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Tfiton; Oct. 30, Pastor Keith Scott, from Saint Matthew Grove of Lenox. Colors: Navy or black.
Dinner will be served after Sunday service.
