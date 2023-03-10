Annual WZYN Jubilee “Refreshing Others,” March 10-15, Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road. March 10 is kick off at 5 p.m. with a steak dinner and gospel sing at 6:30 p.m featuring Brady Rochester family and the Harrell family. Saturday, 5 p.m. dinner; service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jeff Pangle and Brother Peter Mosley; Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with speakers Brother Brady Rochester and Brother Robert Jones. Monday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Bill Watson and Brother Jonathan LaBarge. Tuesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Carroll Joyce and Dr. Steve Ward; Wednesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jimmy Burt and Brother David Harrell.
Pastor and Wife 16th Anniversary/155th Church Anniversary, 11 a.m., March 12, Second Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5922 Clyattville-Nankin Road, Valdosta. Guest church: Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served.
One Night Revival, 7 p.m., March 15, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Featuring the Rev. J.B. Miller, Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
A Serious Talk With God Brunch, noon, March 18, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Attire: Black.
126th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m. March 19, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Guest speaker: The Rev. Connie Scott, Williams Tabernacle CME Church, Moultrie.
