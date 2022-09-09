Fall Revival, 7 p.m. Sept. 13-15; Homecoming and Family & Friends Day, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sept. 18, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Charles Dave, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, DuPont, Ga.; Wednesday, Pastor Michael Lane, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Boston, Ga.; Thursday, Pastor Dexter U. Burch, Irvin Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta; 8 a.m., Sept. 18, Pastor George W. Blunt, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church; 11 a.m. Pastor Daniel L. Sermons, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church, Lakeland.
Holy Week Revival "He's Still God," 7 p.m., Sept. 26-28, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 U.S. Highway 84 East, Stockton. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Dr. Joe Troope, River Hill MBC, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Lorenzo Williams, New Hopewell MBC, Naylor, Ga.; Thursday, Pastor John H. Lewis, Grace Life Church, Valdosta.
