God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness Program, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Guest speaker: Apostle Mobley, Latma Christian Center, Madison Fla. Attire: All white.

God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness program, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Colors: All white or off white.

Annual Lay Day Program, 3 p.m., Nov. 20, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road, Valdosta. Guest speaker: The Rev. Marshall Ingram, pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church, Lakeland and Friendship AME Church, Dixie. Light refreshments will be provided afterwards.

Christmas play musical, 5 p.m., Dec. 10, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. All youth are asked to wear red tops, black pants or skirts.

