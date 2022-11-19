God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness Program, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Guest speaker: Apostle Mobley, Latma Christian Center, Madison Fla. Attire: All white.
God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness program, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Colors: All white or off white.
Annual Lay Day Program, 3 p.m., Nov. 20, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road, Valdosta. Guest speaker: The Rev. Marshall Ingram, pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church, Lakeland and Friendship AME Church, Dixie. Light refreshments will be provided afterwards.
Christmas play musical, 5 p.m., Dec. 10, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. All youth are asked to wear red tops, black pants or skirts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.