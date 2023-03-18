A Serious Talk With God Brunch, noon, March 18, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Attire: Black.
126th Church Anniversary, 3 p.m., March 19, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St., Valdosta. Guest speaker: The Rev. Connie Scott, Williams Tabernacle CME Church, Moultrie.
Annual Worship Day, 3 p.m., March 26, Saint Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St. Hosted by the H.O.L.I. Charitable Women’s Missionary Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.