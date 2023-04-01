Women Conference 2023, 10 a.m., April 1, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 155 County Road, 187 LeCounte/Sparks. Guest speakers: Minister Ormeca Scruggs, New Life Ministries, Augusta; First Lady Hanes, Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; Minister Pinkie Brown, Second Morningstar, Dixie; Minister Mary Daniels, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Laconte. Mistress of Ceremony: Martha McKinnon, teacher.
Holy Week Services , 11 a.m., April 2; noon, April 3-6; 5:30 p.m., April 7, First Presbyterian Church, Downtown Valdosta. Holy Week Services beginning with a Palm Sunday communion service April 2; daily services, noon Monday through Thursday, April 3-6, and ending with First Friday contemplative service, 5:30 p.m., April 7. All are welcome.
Hahira Annual Community Easter Sunrise Service, 6 a.m., April 9, Bethel AME Church, 202 S. Hall St., Hahira. Speaker: Pastor Amo McKinnon. Breakfast will be served following the service.
