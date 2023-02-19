African Attire Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 19, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
19th Church Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 22; 3 p.m., Feb. 26, New Mt. Zion Christian Center, 703 Paine Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Pastor Tony Jackson, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church; Wednesday, Pastor Andrew Fleming, Silver Run Missionary Baptist Church; Sunday, Pastor Joe Troope, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Musical program, 3 p.m., Feb. 26, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Black History Program, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 26, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme: Lift every Voice and Sing! Wear African attire.
Annual Family and Friends Day Program, 11 a.m., Feb. 26, Bethel AME Church, 202 S. Hall St., Hahira. Guest speaker: Dr. Ulysses Mims Jr. Dinner will be served.
Annual WZYN Jubilee “Refreshing Others,” March 10-15, Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road. March 10 is kick off at 5 p.m. with a steak dinner and gospel sing at 6:30 p.m featuring Brady Rochester family and the Harrell family. Saturday, 5 p.m. dinner; service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jeff Pangle and Bro. Peter Mosley; Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with speakers Bro. Brady Rochester and Bro. Robert Jones. Monday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Bill Watson and Bro. Jonathan LaBarge. Tuesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Carroll Joyce and Dr. Steve Ward; Wednesday, Dinner at 5 p.m. Service at 6:30 p.m. with speakers Dr. Jimmy Burt and Bro. David Harrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.