Vacation Bible School and Back-To-School Bash, 2-5 p.m., July 29, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. All ages are invited.
Fifth Sunday Gospel Fest, 6:30 p.m., July 30, Unity Church of God, 906 B Williams St., Valdosta. Groups/choirs/soloists on program: Unity Church of God Choir, Bishop Elijah Hadley and Beulah Gospel choir, The Hadley Brothers, Minister Donna Lawson, The Williams Singers, Lil McDougal and Friends, Deacon Curtis Williams, Brother Kevin Edwards.
Fifth Sunday Services, 10 a.m., July 30, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Attire: Color shirt of your choice. Twelve Cultures of Food dinner will be served.
Seventeenth Annual Sunday School Round-Up, 9:30 a.m, Aug. 6, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road.
