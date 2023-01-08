• Winter Revival, 7 p.m., Jan. 17-19, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, Bishop Wade S. McCrae, Union Cathedral, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor Bernard Braswell, New Life Ministries, Valdosta; Thursday, Pastor Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton.
• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 19-20; 6 p.m., Jan. 21, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Speaker: Prophet Reginald Burnett, Sarasota, Fla.
• Pastor and Wife’s 20th Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 15, 22, Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Theme: “A Time to Praise”, from Psalm 9:1. Guest speakers: Jan. 15, Dr. William C. Morgan, Valdosta; Jan. 22, Pastor K. Daniel Dawsey, Central Union MBC, Ft. Valley, Ga.The culminating event for celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Service will be a Celebration Banquet on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 1805 W. Hill Avenue, Valdosta, at 6 p.m. Tickets will be on sale for this event for $30. For more information and to purchase a ticket, please contact the Pastor’s Aid Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.