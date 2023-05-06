Mothers Day Service, 10 a.m., May 14, New Zion Christian Center, 903 Paine Ave. Guest speaker: Evangelist Florine Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira.
Deacon ordination for Nicholas Griglen and Michael Strother, 3 p.m., May 21, The Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
150th Church Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m., May 23-25; 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., May 28, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest speakers: Tuesday, the Rev. Michael Lane, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Boston; Wednesday, the Rev. Dexter Burch, Irvin Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta; Thursday, the Rev. Daniel Sermons, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church, Lakeland; Sunday, 8 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; 11 a.m., Pastor George W. Blunt, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta.
