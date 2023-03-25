Annual Worship Day, 3 p.m., March 26, Saint Paul AME Church, 419 S. Ashley St. Hosted by the H.O.L.I. Charitable Women’s Missionary Society.
Annual Women’s Day Program, 11 a.m., March 26, Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church. Guest speaker: Pastor Charlotte Freeman of Keys of Life Outreach Ministries, Quitman.
Holy Week Services , 11 a.m., April 2; noon, April 3-6; 5:30 p.m., April 7, First Presbyterian Church, Downtown Valdosta. Holy Week Services beginning with a Palm Sunday communion service April 2; daily services noon Monday through Thursday, April 3-6, and ending with First Friday contemplative service, 5:30 p.m., April 7. All are welcome.
Women Conference 2023, 10 a.m. April 1, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 155 County Rd. 187 LeCounte/Sparks. Guest speakers: Min. Ormeca Scruggs, New Life Ministries, Augusta, Ga.; First Lady Hanes, Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; Min. Pinkie Brown, Second Morningstar, Dixie, Ga.; Min. Mary Daniels, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Laconte, Ga. Mistress of Ceremony: Teacher Martha McKinnon.
