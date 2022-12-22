VALDOSTA — Downtown Valdosta named three winners from the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade.
Winners of the “Christmas Cards” theme are Lowndes County, first place; Powerhouse Outdoor Equipment, second place; Langdale Fuel, third place.
Brandie Dame, Downtown Valdosta director, said, “This year’s parade participants represented an array of creative ideas and Christmas spirit. Their efforts made for an enjoyable occasion for citizens and spectators.
“Congratulations to the parade float winners, whose entries were especially reflective of this year’s theme of Christmas cards,” she said.
The 2022 parade featured more than 150 decorated floats with Christmas cards.
