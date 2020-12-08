VALDOSTA – As Valdosta Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Carroll and City Council members Sandra Tooley and Vivian Miller Cody prepared to enter the city’s parade float Saturday, they reminisced about prior city Christmas parades.
The three laughed remembering former Mayor John Gayle’s performance in parades past.
“He drove a classic car, but it always overheated and he had to pull over and get out,” Carroll said.
But in reminiscing came another realization: COVID-19 had changed so much for the annual parade.
There were no high school bands playing, no children walking or riding bikes, no throwing out candy because they didn’t want anyone to get hurt.
It’s more confined than ever before, Cody said.
“Before, it was ‘Merry, merry, merry, have a good time,’ as myself and Mayor Scott (James Matheson) got off and walked for a period of time,” she said. “But this time, we can’t get off at all.”
This was a new experience not only for them, but all parade attendees. Still, the pandemic brought something positive: The city had a float in the parade for the first time.
Usually Valdosta City Council and the mayor drive separate vehicles and wave to the crowd. This time, they had the city stormwater division build a Santa’s workshop-themed float for council and city employees to travel – six-feet distanced, of course.
It was about time this occurred, Carroll said. But it’s also a product of new ideas, Cody said.
“With the pandemic going on, this is a way the city is trying to cheer people up, and show that we’re all about love and togetherness,” Cody said.
So many people have been closed in, she said, but while maintaining a six-feet distance, they can still have a “Merry Christmas” seeing the annual parade.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said county commissioners felt similarly. They all sat atop a vintage fire truck.
The parade signifies the start of the holiday season, so to still have it gives Lowndes County residents a sense of normalcy despite the pandemic, he said.
“We have to realize that we still have to move on as a community,” Slaughter said. “We have to use our safety precautions (and) use good common sense about the virus, but we can still get out in the community.”
It lets people know they can get out so long as they are safe and considerate, he said.
Alongside county and city floats and vehicles, the parade saw groups of decorated Jeeps, classic cars, floats from fraternities, sororities, food vendors and all manner of businesses across the city.
People young and old participated waving to crowds lining the sidewalks from Woodrow Wilson Drive to the streets of downtown.
Kids from Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance were especially excited. Kelli Fields, program director, said it’s always exciting being a part of the parade each year, but this year more so.
“It’s been so great to have a little bit of normalcy during this crazy year,” Fields said. “That has been so important for our kids and getting to do the parade has really provided that for them.”
