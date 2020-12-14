VALDOSTA – Cheyenne Hemby just wanted joy for Christmas.
She didn't ask Santa Claus for a toy or the latest technology; she asked for joy.
The 11-year-old visited Fifth Day Farm recently with her grandmother, Beverly Hemby, when she decided to fill out a card to Santa at an activities table.
She wrote: Hi, Merry Christmas. My name is Cheyenne. This year has been crazy for all of us, but my mom has passed and I just need some joy. Can you help?
Her mom, Amanda, died in late October of cancer.
The young girl, who is preparing to celebrate Christmas for the first time without her mother, remembered their shared love for animals.
Cheyenne Hemby said her mom gave her a bunny for her birthday; a memory she recalled while holding a bunny during her trip to Fifth Day recently.
"I just kind of felt sad because she wasn't there, and I really do miss my mom a lot," she said.
When other children asked Santa for baby ferrets or their two front teeth, Janet Hendley, co-owner of Fifth Day, said Cheyenne Hemby's card touched her the most.
"I opened it up and I read it, and it stopped me," Janet Hendley said. "It stopped my day. I just started sobbing and posted it and everyone started having the same reaction."
She posted the card on Facebook and it prompted words of support from community members; some wishing Cheyenne Hemby a Merry Christmas and others expressing thoughts of prayer for her and her family.
Beverly Hemby said the post was the first time seeing her granddaughter's message to Santa.
"I didn't know she had put that in there so I was just as surprised when I seen the card on Facebook, what she had written," she said. "It brought tears to my eyes."
She said she initially thought Cheyenne Hemby asked for a basketball, shoes or clothes.
The Facebook post received more than 260 reactions, and a second post made about two hours later sparked comments from people wanting to help her. Some people expressed their interest to send cards and others sent money via the fund-sharing app Venmo to Fifth Day for Cheyenne Hemby.
Janet Hendley and her husband, Steve Hendley, said they knew they would do something for her. They got their chance when a family friend connected the Hendleys with Cheyenne Hemby.
With the community donations, Santa and Mrs. Claus took her on a shopping spree to the mall Thursday. They were joined by the Grinch and two elves.
"I'm nervous, but I'm also grateful and I never knew this much people really cared and it's just different," Cheyenne Hemby said.
The group walked from store to store as she scoured racks of clothing, got fitted for new shoes which she wore out of the store, picked out a new basketball and selected a few video games for her Nintendo Switch.
Employees at the mall's Chick-fil-A learned of Cheyenne Hemby's story and they chose to participate. Not only did they donate a big bag of gifts to her, the manager provided her and her family with meals at no cost to them. One of the items in the bag was a children's book on how to cope with losing a parent, her family said.
Cheyenne Hemby selected one special item in a store, a symbol for her mom – an angel ornament.
Janet Hendley said she was told by the family that Cheyenne Hemby immediately hung the angel on the Christmas tree after getting home from the shopping spree.
Steve Hendley said witnessing the community's support to the young girl confirmed why the farm chose to collect Santa letters.
"I can't tell you how good it makes you feel when you can do something for somebody," he said. "It was honest and heartfelt and that's what you want. You want to do something for somebody who really needs it."
Beverly Hemby believes that's the meaning of Christmas – helping others. Though gifts are given, she said presents are not the purpose for the holiday.
She said she hopes people assist their neighbors with their needs during Christmastime.
She said there are people who may not have a good Christmas though they deserve one.
"I'm just thankful for the outpour of love and care that everybody has shown her," Beverly Hemby said. "I never expected it. I just feel like God is also looking out for us and blessing us, but the real reason for Christmas is Jesus."
Teary-eyed, she thanked people who have supported her granddaughter and have shown love to her.
Cheyenne Hemby had her own message of gratitude.
"Thank you a lot for all the support," she said. "We really need it. It's brung me a lot of joy and God's watching out for y'all for all of the good things y'all have done to help the community and yourselves."
She and her family will return to Fifth Day Dec. 20 for more farm fun.
Fifth Day is still collecting Christmas cards to Santa through Christmas Day. They can be mailed to 5732 Clyattville Nankin Road, Valdosta, GA, 31601.
