'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was a regular Little Actors Theatre holiday production, as seen in this 2019 file photo. LAT is gone but its former director is bringing the Peanuts back to South Georgia. 

 File Photo: Dean Poling | The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA – Charlie Brown is coming back to South Georgia.

Diane Tovar will direct "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Auditions for children are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave.

"After auditions, we will start rehearsing," Tovar said in a statement. "Rehearsals will be the same time each week."

She adds that children auditioning need to be able to read. Auditions are open to children and youths ages 5-18 years old.

Tovar was the director of Little Actors Theatre, a Valdosta-based theatre for children by children, which stopped producing plays a few years ago.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was an annual LAT holiday production.

Tovar said people asked her to bring the show back.

