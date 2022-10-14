VALDOSTA – Charlie Brown is coming back to South Georgia.
Diane Tovar will direct "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Auditions for children are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave.
"After auditions, we will start rehearsing," Tovar said in a statement. "Rehearsals will be the same time each week."
She adds that children auditioning need to be able to read. Auditions are open to children and youths ages 5-18 years old.
Tovar was the director of Little Actors Theatre, a Valdosta-based theatre for children by children, which stopped producing plays a few years ago.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was an annual LAT holiday production.
Tovar said people asked her to bring the show back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.