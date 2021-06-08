ELDORADO — Charges have been pressed against two suspects in a Friday, June 4, shooting incident that left one of them and a deputy with gunshot wounds, officials said Tuesday.
Justin Haley Freeman, 40, of Robbins, N.C., is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, criminal attempt to commit a felony and two felony counts of use of a firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Freeman was hit by gunfire but was discharged from the hospital, the statement said
Waylon Glenn Parnell, 21, is charged with two felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, the statement said.
Deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in the 1400 block of Tifton Eldorado Road, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
When deputies located the two men, one fired shots at a deputy, hitting him several times; another deputy returned fire, hitting the gunman, the statement said. Both the gunman and the injured deputy were taken to the hospital. The second suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
The Tift County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Robert Owens and said he, too, had been discharged from the hospital.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation, authorities said. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.
