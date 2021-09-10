VALDOSTA – After hosting its annual fundraiser virtually last year, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People brought its Changing Lives dinner back to The Patterson.
A crowd gathered Thursday for the yearly event that benefits the homeless shelter.
The dinner featured Charlie Ward Jr., a Thomasville native, a Heisman Trophy winner, a former New York Knicks player and a high school basketball coach. Ward was drafted by Major League Baseball twice.
He first spoke at the LAMP dinner at least three years ago.
On Thursday, he spoke of LAMP’s mission and its ties to the Christian faith.
He related the shelter’s purpose to his own experiences in sports and he also broke down his meaning of LAMP.
“L” is for loving, “A” is for a vision, “M” is for mission and “P” is for persistence, he said.
“It’s a great organization,” Ward told The Valdosta Daily Times. “Their heart to help the homeless and all the people in need. It’s definitely a great blessing and I’m grateful that they asked me to be a part.”
Ahead of the dinner, Ward toured the LAMP facility. He said he noticed the improvements that had taken place since his last visit.
“They’re a light to a lot of different people,” he said. “ … I’m just glad that they are who they are and that they serve a purpose just like we all do to be able to help someone.”
Assisting nonprofits isn’t new to Ward, who co-founded the Charles and Tonja Ward Family Foundation with his wife, Tonja.
He said the foundation benefits various community causes, including his youth basketball program.
“Just being able to help give back is something that my parents instilled in me, and I’m grateful that I’ve had the platform to be able to help others,” Ward said.
A fixture of Changing Lives is the award presentation. During the dinner, the 2020 recipients were recognized, as well as the 2021 winners.
The 2020 recipients were Karen Forrester (Change-maker), Edward McDougle (Stewardship) and Roy Saine (LAMP Light).
The 2021 winners were Joe Brownlee of Georgia Power (LAMP Light), McDougle (Stewardship), Linda Payton (Change-Maker) and Cassandra Chartier (Employee of the Year).
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, event emcee, called Payton, a former LAMP client and staff member, the “success story of the night.”
Dinner guests bid on auctioned items to benefit LAMP. Up for grabs was a $1,000 gift card for Steel’s Jewelry, a gift certificate for Southern Comfort Cabin Rentals and Florida State Seminoles memorabilia.
Visit lampinc.org for more information.
