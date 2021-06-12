VALDOSTA — After 90 days of going door to door along Forrest Street, Action Sociology Anthropology Club at Valdosta State University gathered enough signatures to move forward in the process of changing the street name.
David Jonathan “D.J.” Davis, member of Action, said the next step is raising funds to repay the City of Valdosta for the possible expenses of changing Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
The group needs to raise $3,000 by June 20 to have the payment ready before the verification process for the signatures is completed June 22.
“We are pushed for time,” Davis said. “Time is of the essence.”
On the Facebook page “Change the Name of Forrest Street,” the group has started a GoFundMe.
Davis said their GoFundMe is set up so if the council does not approve the name change people will receive their donations back.
Once the verification process and the funds are ready, Davis said he will appear before the council on July 22 to petition the vote for council to approve the name change.
As part of the City Ordinance 2019-2 Section 86-82, a notice of a public hearing must be advertised twice before the council meeting. The notices are scheduled to be in the paper on June 25 and July 2. These advertisements are required to go out at least 10 days before the meeting.
Davis said it may seem like changing a name won’t do much, but behind each name, there is a meaning that people connect to.
“People say ‘change a street (name), what is that going to do? It’s not going to change the thing,’” he said. “No. It’s going to do a lot because it changes them mentally — that this can be done.”
Davis said the majority of people who live on Forrest Street are lower-middle-class Black people.
Based on the Mary Turner Project, Forrest Street is believed to be named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and a leading figure in the early Ku Klux Klan. Davis said considering this context, the name of the street sends a reminder of oppression.
Minutes to an 1883 Valdosta City Council meeting possibly link the street to being named for Elbert Forrest, a Black businessman, but many advocates for changing the street name a few years ago claimed it unlikely that a white City Council in the 19th century South would have named a street for an African American. The earlier effort also attempted to rename Forrest Street as Barack Obama Boulevard.
Throughout the current process, Davis said the group is trying to provide the opportunity for people who live there to get a street name they want.
Tom Hochschild, professor of sociology at Valdosta State University, said he has been aiding Action throughout this process and an informal survey found Barack Obama to be the most popular name to rename Forrest Street.
According to the 2019 U.S. Census, 52.9% of Valdosta’s population is Black or African American. Hochschild said, keeping that in mind, it is shocking how many streets are named after slave owners or figures of the Confederacy.
“So, what does that mean for Black folks who are living in the city that we are honoring all these people who did really horrible things,” he said.
Hochschild said Forrest Street is the start, with hopes of changing other street names in Valdosta, too.
“We want to actually go see action done,” Davis said. “That’s where the name of the club originated from: A Chance To Initiate Opportunities Now.”
Davis said other organizations on campus such as Collegiate Women of VSU, Collegiate Men of VSU and Sigma Lambda Beta, helped with the signature process.
Kyle Jacobs, vice president of Collegiate Men of VSU, said a group of five of their members spent their weekends in late February and early March going door to door.
Jacobs said it was not as simple as asking people to sign. He had to explain the history and, with that, teach people more about Black history, he said.
“For me, I know a lot of African American (or) Black history is not always taught in school,” Jacobs said. “We just learn the same, similar things. So, we don’t always know about certain figures that were negative towards us and probably never think nothing of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.