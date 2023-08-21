VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and program sponsor Southeastern Credit Union has launched the second year of the Sprouts Program, aimed at nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds.
The program, designed for aspiring young entrepreneurs between the ages of 9 and 17, "offers a unique opportunity to learn, grow and succeed in the world of business," chamber representatives said in a statement.
Sprouts is a program within the SEEDS Business Resource Center that is sponsored by Georgia Power and the City of Valdosta.
Betty Morgan, vice president for business development at the chamber, recently discussed the invaluable resources offered by the SEEDS Business Resource Center during a meeting at the Valdosta Rotary Club.
"Our commitment to fostering business growth and success lies at the heart of the Sprouts Program," Morgan said. "We aim to equip young minds with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the business world."
A part of the SEED Center, the Sprouts Program, involves a series of workshops designed to provide young entrepreneurs with practical skills and insights into entrepreneurship. The workshops, which cover topics ranging from pricing strategies and product presentation to customer interactions and tax compliance, offer a well-rounded foundation for budding entrepreneurs.
Kylee Morris, a 16-year-old junior at Lowndes High School and a participant in last year's Sprouts Program, shared her experience during a recent Rotary Club meeting.
Morris started her own business creating a variety of products, including reusable make-up wipes, keychains, bags and doll dresses.
"One of the biggest takeaways I had from the program was learning how to collect and file Georgia taxes," Morris said. "I also gained valuable skills in customer interaction and networking with fellow Young Entrepreneurs."
The Sprouts Program encourages "creativity and resourcefulness among its participants," chamber representatives said.
"The young minds in our community have incredible potential and the Sprouts Program aims to unlock that potential," Morgan said. "We want to provide a platform where young individuals can turn their passions into profitable ventures."
This year's Sprouts Program will consist of four workshops, each lasting an hour and a half. Participants will have the opportunity to put their learning into practice by participating in a popup event Oct. 28 in Hahira. The popup will give young entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their products, manage sales transactions and gain hands-on experience in running a business, chamber representatives said.
Applications for the Sprouts Program are now being accepted until Aug. 22. Interested individuals, ages 9 to 17, are encouraged to apply at www.ValdostaChamber.com and take their first step toward becoming successful entrepreneurs.
For more information, contact Betty Morgan at (229) 247-8100, by email at BMorgan@ValdostaChamber.com or online at www.ValdostaChamber.com.
