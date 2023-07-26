VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a Women of the Chamber lunch event, sponsored by Georgia Power, that focused on the theme of “Women Supporting Women” through mentorship.
The gathering brought “together accomplished women from various industries to share their experiences and shed light on the profound impact of finding mentors in their professional journeys,” chamber representatives said.
Throughout the event, inspiring stories were shared by prominent speakers Angela Ward, Thressea Boyd, Brooke White and moderator Christie Moore, who all emphasized the value of mentorship and its role in personal and professional growth.
One recurring piece of advice from the speakers was the importance of connecting with people within their industries to find suitable mentors.
White from White Weddings highlighted the need for mentorship and advised attendees not to lose the mindset of seeking guidance from experienced individuals.
Ward said, “Having a mentor can be a game-changer in your career. A mentor serves as someone who holds you back from making impulsive decisions, provides honest feedback and ensures your professional image on social media aligns with your goals. Every person, regardless of their experience, can benefit from having a mentor.”
Boyd emphasized the organic nature of mentorship, sharing how it can happen spontaneously and grow into a meaningful relationship. She spoke about her mentoring experiences through a career mapping program for young women and the importance of setting long-term goals and seeking advice to achieve them.
White emphasized the significance of finding mentorship in various forms, be it an informal lunch friend group or a more structured relationship.
She said, “At the beginning of our careers, we often seek people who tell us what we want to hear. However, as we grow, we realize the importance of mentors who challenge us and hold us accountable. Building a community of diverse mentors is key to professional success.”
Moore shared insights on how to approach potential mentors and the importance of finding individuals who genuinely care about one’s success. She encouraged attendees to be upfront about their needs and emphasized the idea that mentorship comes from multiple sources, each contributing unique perspectives.
Reflecting on her experiences, Ward said, “The power of mentoring and networking is undeniable. Every job interview I’ve had has come through networking connections. Confidence, resilience and proactivity are key attributes for both mentors and mentees.”
Throughout the event, the speakers collectively stressed the importance of mentorship in helping individuals break through challenges, gain clarity and grow professionally.
The Women of the Chamber event “served as a reminder that mentorship is an invaluable resource that fosters empowerment, professional development and personal growth,” chamber representatives said. “As the participants continue their journeys, they do so with the knowledge that mentorship is an ever-present support system available for the price of asking.”
For more information about Women of the Chamber, contact Betty Morgan at (229) 247-8100, by email at BMorgan@ValdostaChamber.com or online at www.ValdostaChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.