VALDOSTA — A delegation of community leaders from Valdosta-Lowndes County recently traveled to the nation’s capital to advocate for the interests of the region.
The group engaged in a series of meetings and discussions with key policymakers to highlight the needs and priorities of the Valdosta-Lowndes community, chamber representatives said in a statement.
The trip, which took place June 5-8, involved a packed itinerary aimed at maximizing the impact of the advocacy efforts of the chamber and community partners.
The delegation had the opportunity to meet with several influential figures, including members of the House of Representatives and senators from Georgia, as well as their respective staff members.
On Tuesday, June 6, the delegation headed to the Rayburn House Office Building for crucial meetings with Congressmen Sanford Bishop, Austin Scott and Buddy Carter.
The three congressmen represent the width of South Georgia and have historically worked together to help support Moody Air Force Base and support agriculture.
South Georgia leaders had the opportunity to “highlight the priorities for our community such as enacting legislation that would change the age requirement for individuals to drive a commercial vehicle (semi-trucks) across state lines from 21 to 18, ensuring continued support for Moody Air Force Base, extending PELL grants to fund short-term certificates in high-demand careers (example patient care assisting), ensuring hospitals are able to continue providing quality care without regard to a patients ability to pay, etc.
After sharing priorities with Bishop, the long-time member of the House commended the group for having a common agenda.
“It shouldn’t be a secret but whether in Atlanta or Washington, coming as a unified community really makes a difference,” he said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said “the efforts taken and the messages that were delivered to our senators and congressmen were important to our community. They listened to our issues, offered suggestions to help resolve the issues. The most important take away was the opportunity to meet their staff members and put faces to names as we discussed these issues. The community was well represented by the group that participated in this event.”
As a leading member of the House Armed Services Committee, Scott assured the group that he and his team are doing everything within their power to ensure the vibrancy of Moody AFB.
“Thank you to community leaders from Valdosta and Lowndes County who came to Washington to advocate for the interests of local businesses, schools, hospitals and Moody AFB,” Scott said. “Moody AFB is essential to our national defense and is a major contributor to our local economy. I appreciate Lowndes County leaders for always working with my office to prioritize Moody in Washington.”
The evening provided an opportunity for camaraderie and bonding, as the group attended a Nationals Baseball Game while hosting staff members from the Georgia delegation.
Ronald Dean, president and chief executive officer of South Georgia Medical Center, said “Lowndes County and South Georgia’s continued economic growth and development requires a clear, concise and uniform message to our congressmen, senators and their staff in Washington, D.C.”
Dean added the trip was “a great example of industry leaders and local elected officials speaking with one voice.”
On Wednesday, June 7, the delegation embarked on a series of engagements at the Senate Office Buildings. The day started with a constituent coffee session with Sen. Jon Ossoff, followed by a meeting with Ossoff’s legislative director and additional staff.
Later in the afternoon, the delegation met with Sen. Raphael Warnock and his staff where they discussed additional community priorities including finding creative solutions to address the pilot shortage, expanding Valdosta State University Rural Teacher Pipeline initiative and helping fund needed infrastructure improvements, chamber representatives said.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements said, “It is always beneficial when we can come together as a group and talk with our state leaders about the challenges and successes we have as a community. It’s important for us to stay focused and planning on the future for Valdosta and Lowndes.”
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson echoed this sentiment.
“I was inspired at the level of understanding our city, county and regional leadership have with regards to the very special time we find ourselves in,” Matheson said. “This group fully realizes the opportunities we have before us and the vision and wisdom to speak with one voice. We are still basking in the glow of this very successful trip.”
Overall, the chamber’s Community Fly-In to Washington, D.C., was “a successful endeavor that allowed community leaders to advocate for the interests of Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia by helping establish meaningful connections with key policymakers,” chamber representatives said. “By presenting a unified front, the delegation effectively conveyed the community’s priorities and contributed to the ongoing development and growth of Valdosta and Lowndes County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.