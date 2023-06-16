Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.