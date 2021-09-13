VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes County businesses and residents gathered at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center late last week for the 2021 Business Expo.
The Business Expo is an annual event hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, which is designed to give businesses exposure to other businesses and community members.
Last year, the Chamber of Commerce was unable to host the event due to COVID-19. This year, the chamber had 89 vendors from the Valdosta-Lowndes area.
“Our numbers are up from the last Business Expo in 2019, we’re excited to welcome new vendors,” said Chloe Wade, Chamber of Commerce membership and event director. “I think people are ready to get back out in a different way, whether that be with or without masks. We are still implementing social distancing and no handshakes.”
The Business Expo was sponsored by Mediacom Business.
“It is always good to work with the community as a large company in the area,” said John Knowles, Mediacom senior account executive. “Sponsoring an event like this allows us to build a relationship with the businesses and community members involved with the chamber.”
The Business Expo is an annual event open to the public but vendor participation is closed to members of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Stacie Pridgen, owner of Honey Pot, and Erica Hill, owner of Azalea Business Consultant, said they were happy to be back at the 2021 Business Expo to connect with the community and fellow Chamber of Commerce members.
Valdosta-Lowndes County residents, such as Crystal Carter, were attending the Business Expo for the first time.
“It has been a great experience being able to see what Valdosta has to offer,” she said. “I have been able to do some networking to advertise my new business, Peace At Home Health Agency."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.