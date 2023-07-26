VALDOSTA — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers continues its commitment to community engagement with a remarkable pilot program that celebrates African American history and culture.
As part of its ongoing efforts in its “Community” focus area, the SGBC organized a visit to the Valdosta State University Copeland African American Museum for a group of kids that ranged from ages 4 to 16 prior to them going back to school, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Aligned with the legislative agenda for education and workforce opportunities and safe and economically viable communities, the SGBC aims to provide meaningful experiences that “empower and educate the youth while fostering an appreciation for African American heritage,” according to the chamber statement. The visit to the VSU Copeland African American Museum, nestled in Thaxton Hall on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus, offered a curated collection of African American memorabilia, showcasing the greatness of African American leaders in arts, sports, politics, etc.
“The children were immersed in an educational journey, engaging with informative videos that brought history to life,” chamber representatives said. “The dialogue sparked among the youth was both enlightening and inspiring, as they delved into discussions about the slave passage, the struggles faced by African Americans and the greatness of the contributions of African Americans throughout history.” The museum organized a storytime session for the younger children, providing them with captivating literature that celebrated the culture of African Americans and expressive hairstyles. Meanwhile, the teens engaged in a scavenger hunt, uncovering fascinating details within African American history.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to celebrate African American business, this empowering experience exemplifies SGBC’s commitment to fostering a sense of pride, heritage and excellence in the community. We are grateful to have the Copeland African American Museum in our region and as a member of the chamber,” said DeWayne Johnson, president/chief executive officer of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.
“With resiliency, optimism and spirituality reflected in African American life, the core values of the museum were brilliantly displayed in the exhibits, leaving a lasting impact on the young visitors,” chamber representatives said.
To find out how to tour the Copeland African American Museum, visit its website at https://copelandaam.org/.
For more information about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and how to support its initiatives by becoming a member, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.