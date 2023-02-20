VALDOSTA – After weathering a near three-year storm of social-distancing and financial uncertainty, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce gave the local business community its flowers during their annual banquet.
Christie Moore, Chamber president and chief executive officer, said the awards ceremony this year had a particularly special meaning as it was a culmination of the chamber championing for the business community in the wake of COVID-19.
“The chamber advocated that funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act should be used to support local small businesses. The (Valdosta) City Council originally allocated $1 million to us for the purpose of small business training after an overwhelmingly successful campaign for application, which was led by the chamber and business leaders who serve on the Small Business Committee. We advocated that the city should allocate additional funds, and in the end, they allocated $2 million. So it distributed small business grants to more than 200 local businesses. Greater than 80% of those brands which are minority, woman and veteran-owned businesses,” she said.
Brenda and Russell Hassenstab of Kona Ice were one of the grant recipients featured in the video before awards were presented, sharing how such an initiative helped their business.
“Every restaurant totally closing down. Everybody’s out of work. Everybody sent home literally. and for us, it was a game changer. But we are a community-based business and we’re heavily involved in it. So it affected us much as it affected everybody else. So you just have to adapt and overcome. and that’s what we did during that time. and now it so happens that we’re able to get this grant and help out tremendously to recoup some of the expenses and stuff that we had to pull out of our own pockets,” he said.
Before presentations, Moore honored Bill Nijem, attorney with Langdale Vallotton, for his work as board chairman for the chamber.
“I’m not gonna lie, you know, when your board chair calls you six months into your position and then they say unfortunately, they have to resign because they took a great new job. Of course, you’re thrilled for them but panic sets in and that’s exactly what happened. and I called Bill and Bill said, ‘Chris, don’t worry. We’ve got this,’ and he’s been there every step of the way. With me but also with our board. So I know that I speak for the entire board when I say how grateful we are to the leadership that Bill has provided our organization has chaired but also as a board member for many years. I think he holds the record for staying on the board for a very long time and it’s my honor to present this token of our appreciation, dedicated leader,” she said.
Speakers took the stage to hand out awards to the winners. Each presenter was accompanied by a video or infographic as they announced the category winners.
The first award presented was the chamber’s Member’s Choice award, recognizing a business that provides “outstanding customer service.” Honey Pot the Wax Spot took home the gold for that category.
Ambassador of the Year: Robin Salsbury, The Langdale Place.
Young Professional of the Year: Kara Hope Hanson, South Georgia Medical Center.
Most Valuable Employee of the Year: Jennifer Price, City of Hahira.
Nonprofit of the Year: Called to Care.
Corporation of the Year: CJB Industries.
Small Business of the Year: IPG Incorporated Architects.
The final category, the A.L. Girardin Outstanding Member Award, is decided by chamber staff and is designated to the member who “made extraordinary contributions to the chamber and the local business community.”
Brett McLane of McLane Funeral Home presented the award to Stan and Sue Cox, followed by a video clip dedicated to the life and contributions of Sue, who passed away from cancer last year.
“Few people have established such a legacy of care and service and quality that these folks have. They’ve served us on a day-to-day basis in their restaurants and banquets and fundraisers over the years. But more importantly, they have served and provided for us the most important events of our lives, weddings, funerals, baby showers, birthday parties, class reunions and they’ve done this for decades,” he said.
The evening concluded with remarks from the Chamber’s newest Board Chairwoman Thressea Boyd. Her remarks focused on the chamber’s commitment to its new mission and vision for the year. Mission: To be the catalyst for business growth, connector of people, cultivator of ideas and resources and champion of a thriving community. Vision: To be the hub of a collaborative and prosperous community.
