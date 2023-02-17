VALDOSTA — Kicks for Cats accepted the challenge to help provide cool sneakers or “kicks” for their fellow classmates, the “cats.”
Valdosta High School 11th-graders Brayden Anderson and Jay Ball began the Kicks for Cats organization in 2020 to assist students in Valdosta City Schools with a need for proper shoes.
Now, almost three years later, they have raised thousands of dollars in donations and provided hundreds of students with new shoes.
Anderson said, “When we started we never thought we would grow as much as we have now. In the last couple of years, we have donated over 400 pairs of shoes.”
Ball said, “We have grown tremendously and we are excited about how far we have come and how many students we are able to give back to now and in the future.”
Anderson and Ball hosted the second basketball challenge to raise money and awareness for the Kicks for Cats mission.
Thursday, S.L. Mason Elementary School matched up with Sallas Mahone Elementary School in a basketball game at S.L. Mason gymnasium. The game included a free throw contest, prizes and concessions for attendees.
In addition to the game, Kicks for Cats teamed up with several businesses and organization sponsors to increase the number of donations.
Valdosta Junior Service League new members supported the organization by donating 100 pairs of shoes with funds raised and shoes donated as the service project.
Morgan Griffin, VJSL member, said, “Each year the new members have to do a project; we chose to raise money and shoes to go towards the Kicks for Cats mission.”
The group was aware of Anderson and Ball’s mission to support students, as educators and community members they were motivated to support the cause as their service project, Kaitlyn Koebble, VJSL member, said.
Kicks for Cats Basketball Challenge sponsors include VJSL, Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Hedra Counseling Center, Inspire Counseling & Wellness, Recoil Trampoline Park, Spirit Screen Printing, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Graduate Chapter and Valdosta Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
Donations and sponsorships can be made to the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, referencing Kicks for Cats. Mail to Valdosta City Schools Foundation at P.O. Box 5407, Valdosta, GA 31603-5407. Follow Kicks for Cats on Facebook and Instagram.
