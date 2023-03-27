VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office won first place in the Great American Cook-off: Battle of the First Responders benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
Saturday, BGC of Valdosta hosted the Great American Cook-Off at Seasons Miller Hardware, sponsored by Miller Hardware Company and Traeger Wood Fired Grills.
City of Valdosta, Lowndes County, Brooks County, South Georgia Medical Center and Moody Air Force Base first responders competed against one another to support the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.
Last year, Valdosta Police Department “Slaw and Order” took home the winning trophy and returned with hopes to win again.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan, said, “The biggest thing is the reward for our community, as all of our first responders are here to give back to the community and a great opportunity to support the Boys and Girls Club.”
Teams are sponsored by local businesses:
Waller Heating & Air: Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
Valdosta Insurance Services: Valdosta Fire Department.
Renasant Bank: Valdosta Police Department.
Valdosta Electric Company: Lowndes County Sheriffs Office.
The Citizens National Bank of Quitman: Brooks County Fire Department.
Steel’s Jewelry: Moody Air Force Base.
Colson Business Systems: South Georgia Medical Center.
Michael Smith of Greater Valdosta United Way, Shaniya Dennard, BGC Youth of the Year, Nick Harden of Big Nick’s Restaurant, Deanna Smith of the Investment Center and Alvin Hudson, interim superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, judged each team based on taste, texture and presentation.
The winner of the cook-off received a trophy and a Traegar grill.
“This is a great event for the whole community to celebrate first responders and supporting the kids at the Boys and Girls Club,” Kristin Hanna, Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, said. “This is a fun event for all of the family to enjoy with games, food and more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.