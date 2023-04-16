the crescent

VALDOSTA – The Garden Center in conjunction with the Garden Clubs of Georgia will observe Garden Week in Georgia at The Crescent, April 19-22, 2023.

The Crescent will be open for tours 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, center representatives said in a statement.

Admission is $5 per adult, free, children younger than 12.

The six clubs representing the Garden Center will have individual exhibits in the house featuring recycling, reuse and repurpose; migration and habits of butterflies; native plants in the area; the growth and care of hydrangeas; table settings; the meaning and purpose of a garden club and how to become a member.

In addition, Friday, April 21, Faye Hiatt plans to have a plein air painting class on the grounds. People must sign up early at Kaleidoscope. Cost for the class is $80. Call (229) 245-1289 or stop by to register for the class. Registration ends April 17.

A plant sale will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, on the front lawn “with a great variety of plants and great low prices,” center representatives said.

“This will be a great opportunity to visit The Crescent and to view the grounds and all of the renovation work that has been undertaken.”

