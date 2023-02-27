VALDOSTA — Longtime community service champion Jeanette Coody was recently given a memorial tree at Valdosta Fire Station No. 2.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs Azalea City Woman’s Club wanted to recognize Coody for her many years of service to the community by planting a tree at Valdosta Fire Department Station No. 2.
Justin Jacobs, Azalea City Women’s Club president, said, “Ms. Jeanette has done so much for the community and we want her to know how much the community appreciates her.”
Coody said, “I am thankful to God for allowing me to have 100 years on earth, many of which I have dedicated to serving others.
“It has been my joy to be a part of so many things in the community. I thank each of you for sharing this special occasion with me.”
Azalea City Women’s Club applied for the tree through the City of Valdosta Arbor Division’s Memorial Tree Program.
According to the city, the program is a partnership between City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Tree Commission, to celebrate a life or special event, while promoting the importance of planting trees throughout the community.
A gift of $500 is used to purchase a tree and plaque that will be planted and maintained by the City of Valdosta Arbor Division.
Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody said the city is honored to celebrate such a huge inspiration and supporter of the community.
“Ms. Coody has been a mentor for myself and many others in the community from her service, dedication and support of all things Valdosta,” Miller-Cody said.
Jacobs said the station was chosen for Coody to visit her newly planted red maple tree during her visits to the Senior Citizens building nearby.
In addition, her admiration for Valdosta Fire Department Chief Brian Boutwell and firefighters at Fire Station No. 2.
“I hope you see something in Valdosta that will make you want to get (out) and do something for your community,” Coody said.
