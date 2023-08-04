VALDOSTA — In a display of skill, teamwork and determination, CBC Bank emerged as the champion in the 2023 Dodge Ball Tournament hosted by Lowndes Associated Ministries to People.
The event held at Valdosta High School brought teams together from various businesses and clubs throughout the community, each vying for the coveted Yellow Jersey trophy, organizers said in a statement.
More than 12 teams registered for the event and competed for bragging rights to be crowned the 2023 LAMP Dodgeball Champions.
The Yellow Jersey trophy will be held and displayed by CBC Bank, Valdosta, throughout 2023 until the tournament next year.
The trophy has been created as a traveling trophy – in other words the winner of the 2023 tournament will have to present the same trophy to the 2024 winner, organizers said. Each year, the trophy will pass to the current champion for that year.
“CBC Bank has the accomplished distinction of winning the Yellow Jersey trophy in its first year,” organizers said. “We congratulate them and their team on this great win! As the years progress, CBC Bank will forever be recognized as the first champions to reach this goal.
The LAMP Dodgeball Tournament is an annual fundraising event that benefits the community to assist the homeless population of individuals and families to achieve permanent housing.
“LAMP is a community nonprofit ministry that employs a structured program and path to employment through the job search facility on site, in addition to caseworker services to help the families to become self-sufficient, productive and housed.
“We would like to thank all of the teams and individuals who participated in this year’s event. So – grab your dodge ball and dodge, duck, dip and dive – and get ready for 2024,” organizers said.
