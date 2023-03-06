ATLANTA — State lawmakers are ready to put an end to catalytic converter thefts through a bill that would prevent the car part from being sold, with exceptions.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2020, catalytic converter theft claims jumped to more than 14,000 — a 325% increase in a single year, though those numbers aren’t inclusive of all thefts of catalytic converters across the country.
In 2021, more than two dozen states — including Alabama and Georgia — proposed bills to help curb the theft of catalytic converters, a critical part of a vehicle's exhaust system made up of metals including platinum and rhodium. Ten states already have some form of laws that aim to curb the theft of catalytic converters, which have been reportedly sold to metal recyclers for hundreds of dollars.
Georgia's proposed Senate Bill 60 would make it illegal to buy, possess, transport or sell used catalytic converters unless the person can provide valid documentation that the catalytic converter was replaced with another catalytic converter by a licensed dealer or repairer; or can provide a copy of their certificate of title or registration of the car in the which the catalytic converter was replaced.
The bill would make it illegal to solicit or advertise for the purchase of a used, detached catalytic converter unless the person is a registered secondary metal recycler.
Secondary metal recyclers can only purchase used catalytic converters from motor vehicle dealers, licensed repair shops, manufacturers or distributors, or persons with valid documentation proving ownership of the car part.
Secondary metal recyclers wouldn’t be allowed to pay more than$ 100 in cash for any transaction or complete more than two transactions per seller, per day, per registered recycler location, according to the bill.
Anyone in violation of the law would be guilty of misdemeanor for the first two offenses, and the third offense would be a felony.
The bill passed in the Senate 50-2 and is awaiting a vote in the House.
