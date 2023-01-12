VALDOSTA — Bryce Strode won first place in the Lowndes County District Spelling Bee.
Strode is a fifth-grader at Hahira Elementary School, he won for spelling the word attendee correctly in the ninth round.
He said,“It feels really good to win.” Strode said, he studied very hard to learn various words and definitions to prepare.
Alex Perez-Cruz, seventh-grader at Lowndes County Middle School is the second place/ alternate winner.
Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, said both students will compete in the district nine spelling bee in Banbridge on Feb. 25th. The state-wide spelling bee will be in Atlanta on March 17.
The spelling bee consisted of two winners from each Lowndes County elementary and middle school, for a total of 20 competitors.
The spelling bee judges were Creasy Sermons, Chief Brian Boutwell, and Dr. Laverne Hill. The pronouncer Pam Guice, who provided the words to contestants, is an English teacher at Lowndes High School.
The spelling bee is sponsored by Lowndes County Schools, the Georgia Association of Educators and the Lowndes Association of Educators.
