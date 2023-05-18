NASHVILLE – CASA volunteers held a swearing ceremony for six new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.
They were sworn in to serve as official CASA volunteers for CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit by Judge Dane Perkins at Berrien County Courthouse, CASA representatives said in a statement.
The new CASA volunteers are Courtney Allen, Tiffany Campbell, Ashlee Deese, Glenn Downs, Stephanie Naranjo and Costello Williams.
“These six bring so much experience and heart to their role as child advocates,” CASA representatives said. “In this class, a husband will join his wife in advocacy to make our fifth pair of co-advocates.”
With the Alapaha Judicial Circuit consisting of Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties, there are a total of 30 active volunteers.
The six new CASA volunteers completed 30 hours of intensive classroom training and 10 hours of observation in juvenile court.
They will be required to attend 12 hours per year of in-service training.
“These CASA volunteers will serve as court appointed special advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in juvenile court proceedings,” CASA representatives said.
CASA volunteers are “qualified, compassionate adults in the lives of children to fight for and protect the children’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in a loving family.”
CASA volunteers will gather information and research cases, attend court proceedings and make recommendations to the judge based on the best interest of the child.
“Every day, we see the incredible difference that our extraordinary CASA volunteers make for our children in our community,” representatives said.
Since November 2008, CASA of the Alapaha Judicial Circuit has benefited from the assistance of volunteers. The mission of CASA is to provide screened, trained and supervised community volunteers to work with children in foster care.
“Together, we will change the world for every abused and neglected child,” representatives said. “And we will change the future for their children and generations to come. We have to be the change we want to see in the world.”
Anyone seeking additional information about becoming a CASA volunteer, contact Elaine Grice, CASA director, (229) 686-6576, ext. 4, or email Carol Kelly, advocacy coordinator, at ckelly@fccisberrien.org.
