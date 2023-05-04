VALDOSTA – In an effort to explain the program, answer any questions and address any concerns, a second CASA information session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Willis L. Miller Library – Community Room 2, 2906 Julia Drive.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate program is new in the area and provides support services to children in the foster care system in Lowndes and Echols counties, organizers said in a statement.
CASA is a volunteer program in which adults 21 years and older are able to “advocate” for children in foster care who are in the judicial system.
“You speak for the child who has no voice in the courtroom,” organizers said.
More information, call (229) 247-4324.
