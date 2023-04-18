VALDOSTA — CASA of Lowndes and Echols Counties will host a community interest meeting Saturday.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, program director, said, “The community town hall is an an effort to explain the program, answer any questions and address any concerns.”
The first community interest meeting will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Community Center, 1360 E. Park Ave.
Court Appointed Special Advocate is a newly organized program in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community to help children in the foster care system.
The volunteer program allows adults 21 years old and up to advocate for children in foster care who are in the judicial system.
“These children are in need of a voice in the legal system,” Blake said.
There will be a series of interest meetings to recruit volunteers and share information about the program.
Following the meeting, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at 1503 Madison Highway.
“As we wrap-up Child Abuse Awareness Month, we invite you if you have a few hours to give to a child in need please join us to find out more details,” Blake said.
For more information, email casaoflowndesechols@gmail.com or call (229) 247-4324.
