VALDOSTA – Dr. Richard Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, was the keynote speaker at the Learning In Retirement spring semester kick-off luncheon held Jan. 25.
After a brief business meeting, Marie Sooy, LIR’s acting president, gave a summary of LIR’s new classes, from health and fitness, to social sciences, to art and literature, LIR representatives said in a statement.
Carvajal addressed the luncheon guests.
“Carvajal’ s remarks were informative and lively as he spoke to the audience about people,” LIR representatives said.
“He spoke about the university itself and the importance of LIR to life-long learning and how LIR enhanced the cultural life of Valdosta.”
He added that he is in his 50s and wished he had time to take some of LIR’S outstanding classes. He said the classes were so varied that anyone could find a class that would be of interest.
“It’s a new world now and seniors, 50 through 90 don’t have to feel isolated or depressed,” LIR representatives said. “We have LIR.”
At the end of his speech, he urged everyone in the audience to tell a friend about LIR.
More information: Contact Suzanne Ewing at the Continuing Education Building, across from The Crescent on Patterson Street, to receive a brochure and sign up for social and learning experiences, or call (229) 245-6484.
Classes are available and the fee is $75 per semester and people can take as may courses as they want.
The luncheon closed with a brief talk by Martina Cephus, personal trainer, on how to “Boost Your Longevity.” She spoke about the importance of regular medical check-ups, a healthy diet and to keep on moving.
