VALDOSTA — Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School has named Cheri Carter, a South Georgia native, experienced teacher and school administrator as the new school principal for the upcoming school year.
Carter has been serving as the interim principal since December and brings more than 34 years of experience to the role, school officials said in a statement.
“I knew when I began working at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School in August 2022 as an instructional coach that it was a special place for students to learn and grow,” Carter said. “Our community is extremely lucky to have a school that provides high-quality education in a faith-based setting.
The teachers, staff, students, parents and church community have been welcoming and very supportive and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead St. John the Evangelist Catholic School.”
Carter holds a bachelor of science and master of education in early childhood education and a specialist of education in administration and supervision.
She served as an elementary school teacher in Brooks and Gwinnett counties for 19 years and as an elementary school administrator for 15 years, also in Gwinnett County.
Since August 2022, Carter has served as an instructional coach at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School before being named interim principal in December.
For more information about the school, call (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
