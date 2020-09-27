VALDOSTA – There's never a wrong time to chase a dream.
Lakeland native Lloyd Carter has been surrounded by music since childhood with a radio station manager mother and gospel quartet relatives in The Carters so he said it's no surprise it stuck with him.
As a teenager, Carter taught himself drums, keyboard and guitar. He began picking up on songwriting, wanting to tell a story through his lyrics.
Carter continued his musical pursuits in the cover band Daddy's Money but never abandoned his notebooks full of original writings.
More than three decades later, Carter, along with writing partners and bandmates Gary DiBenedetto and Henry Mcgill, tackled what Carter feared might be a “younger man's game”: starting an original band.
But as a wise man told Carter, you're never too old for country.
The Lloyd Carter Band hit the ground running with the release of the debut album, “Nothing to Lose,” Aug. 15.
The 11-track album includes the single “It's Friday Night” featuring Colt Ford. Carter said he draws his inspiration from many places with a foundation in country but also a love for R&B and rock and roll.
Carter's personal favorite track is the first single “Come Dance with Me.”
“It is one of my all-time favorite favorites," he said. "It's about a man asking a lady he's never laid eyes on before to dance and, heck, who doesn't want to do that? I'm concerned these days that romance is kind of gone. Now it's swipe left or swipe right.”
As for his personal romance, Carter's wife, Katie, has been one of his biggest cheerleaders and Carter attributes her encouragement as part of the reason he decided to give this a shot.
“It's great having a spouse that realizes more than you do yourself how much you enjoy something,” Carter said. “I'm a very fortunate person.”
The group has released several videos, all filmed locally, and has continued to release new content throughout the pandemic via social media with overwhelming support from the community. Carter and the band hope to keep the community involved as they continue moving forward.
While Carter sees a tour in the band's post-COVID future, for now, the Lloyd Carter Band can be found across the web on Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and, where Carter says they “hang their hat,” Facebook.
The band's website is lloydcartermusic.com.
“We don't look to be national superstars,” Carter said. “We all put our stories out there and they are out there forever. We have a project out there we are extremely proud of. At the end of the day, I just want people to listen to it.”
