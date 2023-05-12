VALDOSTA – District 5 City Councilman Tim Carroll has announced he will seek reelection.
The Nov. 7 municipal election candidate qualifying is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 and Carroll has made it clear his name will be on the ballot.
“It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to serve as your city councilman for District 5 these past four terms,” he said in a statement. “During this time I have had the privilege to meet and work with a large number of citizens in our great City. I have also had the opportunity to meet and work with local, state, federal and Pentagon leaders. During these four terms, I have gained valuable experience in the operations of the City. The time has come for me to announce my intentions to seek another term in office this November.”
Carroll listed several projects he has in the works should he be elected to another term, such as:
– Continued investment in city water and sewer systems.
– Finding a location and securing funding for a new municipal auditorium and performing arts center.
– Finding more state and federal funding to increase the number of city streets that need to be resurfaced each year.
– Redevelop underserved sections of the city.
– Finding funding to man and equip the city’s new fire station in the northeast quadrant of the city.
– Meet demand to hire and retain the number of public safety personnel.
“We also have to work to maintain some continuity in City leadership. We will soon have a brand new city manager. This year, the city council will have lost two well seasoned leaders. I now hold the post as senior member on council. With a long learning curve as new members of council come on board, keeping a senior member in place becomes that much more important,” he said.
In addition to his duties as city councilman, Carroll currently serves on the Moody Support Committee, the South Georgia Military Affairs Council and the Valdosta-Lowndes Conference and Tourism Authority.
More election information: Contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850, e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com, or visit the office at 2808 N. Oak St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
