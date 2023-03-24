VALDOSTA – Park Avenue Church continues an Easter tradition in a new light.
The church presents "The Carpenter of Nazareth: A Story of Hope for the World" this weekend and early next week.
It is a passion play, written by Patrick Carlson, said Kathy Wright, church music director. Carlson is a South Georgia author and illustrator, who has participated in similar performances in the past at the church.
"The Carpenter of Nazareth" is the latest iteration of a passion play at Park Avenue Church, formerly Park Avenue United Methodist Church.
In the late 1980s, Jim Perry created "God Hath Provided the Lamb," a musical about the life of Jesus Christ and the celebration of Easter.
When Perry died, the production could have stalled. There were only a few weeks to prepare between his passing and Easter. The congregation persevered in honor of Perry and its belief in the significance of the production. Without the shows creator/director, church members presented “God Hath Provided the Lamb” on their own that year.
Reese Nelson was hired as the music minister and directed his first production of “God Hath Provided the Lamb” in 2001. Under Nelson's direction, the production kept its original title and added “The Promise.” Then, for several years, the passion play was called simply “The Promise.”
When Nelson retired, "The Promise" continued. Disrupted two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show returned last year.
And now, "The Carpenter of Nazareth."
Though a new production, it still involves generations of the Park Avenue congregation on stage and behind the scenes.
"The Carpenter of Nazareth" plays 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 (the 7 p.m. Sunday performance will be live streamed at parkave.church/live); 7 p.m. Monday, March 27; 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Park Avenue Church, 100 E. Park Ave.
No admission charge, open seating. More information: Call (229) 242-3562; or visit www.parkave.church
