MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The 23rd Force Support Squadron’s Military and Family Readiness Center hosted the annual Fall Career Fair at Moody Air Force Base.
Moody AFB’s career fair connected 49 local businesses to airmen and their families while giving them an opportunity to learn about various career paths available to them.
“The career fair is important to bridge the gap between them and Moody Air Force Base,” said Amy Thompson, MFRC specialist. “We want our community to know we appreciate their support.”
With the support of the community, some airmen were able to explore options for their future outside of the military.
“I came out today because I’m about to retire and I’d like to have a plan,” said Master Sgt. Stephen Morin, career fair attendee. “This was a great opportunity for me to see what our community had to offer and the jobs available to me.”
Thompson said these businesses have a focus on servicemembers preparing to transition to the civilian sector because of the diverse skills they developed during their time in service.
“We thrive off good leadership within our company,” said Spencer Bell, one of the career fair’s participating vendors. “Oftentimes we see that quality inside of military members.”
The transition period from active duty to civilian status can be difficult but the local community can ease the process through networking opportunities such as the career fair.
“Take a chance, speak with these companies,” Thompson said. “I know it can be a little bit overwhelming but it will help them make those connections and network so they are better prepared when the time comes to start a new career.”
To learn more about the job opportunities available, reach out to the MFRC at (229) 257-3333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.