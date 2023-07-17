VALDOSTA — The Brexton Foundation hosts a fundraiser at Chipotle to raise awareness of cardiac health.
The fundraiser will be held 4-8 p.m., Aug. 2, at Chipotle, 3289 Inner Perimeter Road.
Thirty-three percent of sales will be donated to the cause by ordering online for pickup or showing the event flyer at the restaurant.
The Brexton Foundation was founded in 2022, following the passing of 17-month-old Brexton Oquendo.
Blake and Sibrana Oquendo lost their son, Brexton, to a battle with child heart disease Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
According to the Oquendos, Brexton suffered from a congenital heart defect that was found at birth. He was later diagnosed with severe aortic valve regurgitation — or aortic regurgitation.
The condition occurs when the heart’s aortic valve doesn’t close tightly.
The Oquendos turned to social media to share their journey in the child heart disease community and learn about medical opportunities across the country in an effort to save their son’s life. Brexton had his first surgery at 17 days old, pulmonary artery bands. At six months, he underwent his second procedure to fix the leaking valve.
The Oquendos said, “We were told that at the ages of 2 and 3, he would have to undergo another major surgery. But he started to decline quicker than we and the doctors anticipated.”
Brexton was airlifted to Atlanta after being transported to the SGMC emergency room.
He spent 10 days in the hospital and on the 10th day was released home.
“He was able to spend his last days at home surrounded by us and his siblings. His little heart just could’t take it anymore,” Blake said.
The Oquendos developed a foundation in honor of Brexton, to help people who need help navigating the child heart disease community.
Blake said, “The Brexton Foundation allows us to always be there for other parents in smaller communities like ours to know that there are others going through CHD and are here with open arms.”
Follow the Brexton Foundation on Instagram @brextonfund
