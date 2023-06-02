South Georgia Classic Car Club hosts Super Cruise-In June 3

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette is on display at a Cruise-In.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Classic Car Club will host a Super Cruise-In Saturday, June 3, at Valdosta’s Five Points parking lot.

Service songs and the National Anthem will be played at 10 a.m., organizers said in a statement.

Food trucks will be on-site.

The SGCCC is a not-for-profit organization founded in April 1984 dedicated “to restoring, preserving and enjoying special interest automobiles,” organizers said.

The public is invited to attend.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you