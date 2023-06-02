VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Classic Car Club will host a Super Cruise-In Saturday, June 3, at Valdosta’s Five Points parking lot.
Service songs and the National Anthem will be played at 10 a.m., organizers said in a statement.
Food trucks will be on-site.
The SGCCC is a not-for-profit organization founded in April 1984 dedicated “to restoring, preserving and enjoying special interest automobiles,” organizers said.
The public is invited to attend.
