In this Jan. 6, 2021 image from video provided by Robyn Stevens Brody, a line of men wearing helmets and olive drab body armor walk up the marble stairs outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington in an orderly single-file line, each man holding the jacket collar of the man ahead. The formation, known as 'Ranger File,' is standard operating procedure for a combat team 'stacking up' to breach a building. (Robyn Stevens Brody via AP)