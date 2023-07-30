VALDOSTA — CJB Industries Inc. recently invested $4 million in a 6,500-square-foot addition at its Gil Harbin formulation plant.
The added capacity gives CJB Industries customers the ability to produce herbicides, plant growth regulators and industrial products in bulk, as well as packaged finished goods.
Sims Turner, CJB Industries sales manager, said, “This capacity expansion project was conceived in response to the urgent needs of a customer and we took it from concept to completion in five months. We’re excited to bring this new capacity to our other customers, especially considering our facility’s proximity to transportation corridors connected to key agricultural regions of the country and global shipping lanes.
“Since going online in December 2022, the new system has produced half-a-million gallons in bulk each month and has the capacity to produce an additional 3-6 million gallons per year, depending on the formulation process.
“In addition, flexibility exists to add other capabilities, such as packaging lines, heating or inline dispersers. We’re able to outfit the system to fit each product’s needs and specific nuances.”
The bulk capacity will be an add-on to CJB’s ISO and tanker truck loading capabilities; access to rail and interstate transportation; and proximity to ports in Savannah, Jacksonville and Charleston, Turner said.
He added Savannah is a top-five ranked port across the U.S. and Canada and serves as an important gateway to the South American and other global agricultural markets.
The bulk system will bring more than 25 jobs to Lowndes County and serve as a way to reduce the use of waste and is better for the environment due to the direct exchange from CJB Industries to its customers, according to the company.
During the next five years, the combined investments could infuse between $52 million and $68 million into the region’s economy.
In addition to the bulk system investment, CJB Industries has invested in a 45,000-square-foot expansion to add warehouse, office and lab upgrades at the facility.
Currently, CJB Industries encompasses more than 325,000 square feet across three Valdosta formulation locations and the new 45,000 square feet at the Gil Harbin herbicide plant will allow CJB to isolate formulation and staging units in a linear fashion.
“The new design will further our commitment to adhere to CropLife guidelines as they relate to simultaneous operations while giving our customers the ability to deliver products efficiently and cost effectively,” Turner said. “We invite all chemical companies to connect with CJB Industries to discuss formulation, packaging and transportation solutions for their products.”
