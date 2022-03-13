VoteSign_June9Primary_RileyBunch_Georgia.jpg

More than 150 voters had cast their ballot at the Southeast Atlanta Library by 1 p.m. during the June 9 primary. One voter left in the morning after seeing the length of the line and returned in the afternoon to a wait that was much more manageable.

 RILEY BUNCH/CNHI NEWS SERVICE

VALDOSTA – Incumbents face few challengers in the upcoming primary/special election scheduled for May.

Qualifying for candidacy for local and state races ran March 7-11 throughout Georgia.

Candidates filed for open Lowndes County Commission seats, non-partisan Lowndes County Board of Election seats, state legislative seats and Southern Judicial Circuit superior court judge races. 

Voters will also cast ballots for gubernatorial candidates and other state offices in the May primary and the November general election.

Qualifying Lowndes County candidates are:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

DISTRICT 2

David Houtz Jr. (Republican)

Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 3

Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 4

John Burton III (Republican)

Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)

SCHOOL BOARD

DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)

H. Michael Davis (incumbent)

Marilyn Griffith-Creary 

Sheila R. Thomas

DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)

Fred M. Wetherington 

DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)

Darrell Presley

Erin Price 

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8

RUSS GOODMAN (incumbent) (Republican)

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 174

John Corbett (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 175

Bill Blanchard (Republican)

John LaHood (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 176

James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican)

DISTRICT 177

Dexter Sharper (incumbent) (Democrat)

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (non-partisan)

Brian McDaniel, Moultrie (incumbent)

James L. Prine, Thomasville (incumbent)

Gregory A. Voyles, Hahira (incumbent)

Three challengers for the seat of Judge James E. Hardy who is retiring: Catherine Mims-Smith, Robert L. Moore Jr., William Long Whitesell

The primary election is scheduled for May 24.

Early voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 2-20, and includes 9 a.m.-4 p.m., both Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. All voters must be registered by April 25.

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Dean Poling contributed to this report.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you