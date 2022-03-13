VALDOSTA – Incumbents face few challengers in the upcoming primary/special election scheduled for May.
Qualifying for candidacy for local and state races ran March 7-11 throughout Georgia.
Candidates filed for open Lowndes County Commission seats, non-partisan Lowndes County Board of Election seats, state legislative seats and Southern Judicial Circuit superior court judge races.
Voters will also cast ballots for gubernatorial candidates and other state offices in the May primary and the November general election.
Qualifying Lowndes County candidates are:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 2
David Houtz Jr. (Republican)
Scott “Scottie” Orenstein (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 3
Tally Mark Wisenbaker (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 4
John Burton III (Republican)
Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) (Democrat)
SCHOOL BOARD
DISTRICT 1 (non-partisan)
H. Michael Davis (incumbent)
Marilyn Griffith-Creary
Sheila R. Thomas
DISTRICT 2 (non-partisan)
Fred M. Wetherington
DISTRICT 3 (non-partisan)
Darrell Presley
Erin Price
STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8
RUSS GOODMAN (incumbent) (Republican)
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
DISTRICT 174
John Corbett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 175
Bill Blanchard (Republican)
John LaHood (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 176
James Burchett (incumbent) (Republican)
DISTRICT 177
Dexter Sharper (incumbent) (Democrat)
SOUTHERN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT (non-partisan)
Brian McDaniel, Moultrie (incumbent)
James L. Prine, Thomasville (incumbent)
Gregory A. Voyles, Hahira (incumbent)
Three challengers for the seat of Judge James E. Hardy who is retiring: Catherine Mims-Smith, Robert L. Moore Jr., William Long Whitesell
The primary election is scheduled for May 24.
Early voting will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m., May 2-20, and includes 9 a.m.-4 p.m., both Saturdays, May 7 and May 14. All voters must be registered by April 25.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Dean Poling contributed to this report.
